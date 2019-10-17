Alex Ovechkin, Capitals star and Nationals 'lucky charm,' gives his World Series prediction
Ovechkin knows a little bit about bringing a championship to Washington D.C.
The Washington Nationals have the support of another champion in town. After the Washington Capitals practice on Wednesday, Alex Ovechkin was asked how he felt about the Nationals winning the National League pennant and advancing to the World Series.
Ovechkin responded by predicting that the Nationals would win the World Series in five games, regardless of which American League team they wind up playing.
"They fight hard," Ovechkin said. "I hope they going to win it all."
Ovechkin added that he will be supporting the Nationals during their World Series run because of the support Nats players have given the Capitals over the years. Originally, Ovechkin predicted that the Nationals would win the World Series in six games, but increased his prediction to five games moments later.
In order for the to happen, Ovie expects to be on hand for the games.
"They have to bring me all the time. I'm a lucky charm," he said.
Ovechkin knows a great deal about bringing a championship to Washington D.C. as he led the Capitals to a Stanley Cup during the 2017-18 season. He also won the Conn Smythe trophy, which is awarded to the top player during the postseason.
The Nationals are the first Washington-based baseball team to advance to the World Series in 86 years after sweeping the Cardinals earlier this week. They await the winner of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. The Astros currently hold a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday evening.
