Alex Ovechkin is one goal behind tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 career goals. The Capitals superstar notched his 893rd career goal -- and his 40th goal of the 2024-25 season -- during the first period of Friday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Capitals forward Dylan Strome feed Ovechkin from behind the net and Ovechkin ripped a one-timer that clanged off the post before bouncing off of Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight into the net.

Here's the top five of the list of most goals in NHL history:

Wayne Gretzky, 894 Alex Ovechkin, 893 Gordie Howe, 801 Jaromír Jágr, 766 Brett Hull, 741

Ovechkin is more than 370 goals clear of the closest active player, Sidney Crosby.

Though Ovechkin is one goal short of tying Gretzky's career mark, he extended one the goals records he already has with his 40th tally of the season. It's his 14th career 40-goal season, two more than anyone else. Only Gretzky (12), Mario Lemieux (10) and Marcel Dionne (10) have had at least 10 such seasons. Ovechkin, again, has a massive lead over the closest active player, too: Steven Stamkos has seven 40-goal seasons.

Furthermore, Ovechkin, 39, is the second-oldest NHL player with a 40-goal season; Howe had 44 goals in 1968-69, his age-40 campaign.

Ovechkin's season has been all the more impressive considering the circumstances. In November, he broke his left fibula after a shin-on-shin collision with Jack McBain, and he missed over a month (16 games) with the injury. In true Ovechkin fashion, he scored in each of his first two games after returning, and that pace has continued. Ovechkin's 2.2 goals per 60 minutes are on pace to be a career high, and he's also on pace for his highest goals per game rate since 2019-20.

Furthermore, Ovechkin's goals haven't been empty stats. The Capitals -- the only team Ovechkin has ever played for -- were the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff berth, and they currently lead the Eastern Conference.

With Gretzky now just two goals away from passing Gretzky, here's what's next for Ovechkin and Washington: