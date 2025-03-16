Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is one of the most heralded players in NHL history. The legendary forward has already etched his name in history, but he's still chasing Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record.

Ovechkin is on the verge of becoming the NHL's all-time goals leader, and he can pass Gretzky's mark of 894 before the end of season. The Capitals standout currently has 887 career goals after scoring a chip-in goal in the third period in a Saturday rout of the San Jose Sharks.

The goal, his 34th of the season, came one week after Ovechkin became the 11th player in NHL history to reach 1,600 points.

He now needs eight more goals in Washington's 15 remaining games in order to top Gretzky's record this season.

The 2023-24 campaign proved to be a mortal one for Ovechkin where he scored 31 goals, his lowest total in a full-length season of his career. Ovechkin did have just 24 goals in 2020-21, but that season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ovechkin scored 42 goals during the 2022-23 season, and has tallied at least 41 goals in 13 of his 19 NHL seasons.

Ovechkin currently has tallied 1,603 points (887 goals, 717 assists) in his professional career. He made even more history in 2023-24 when he registered an NHL record 18th 30-goal season, passing Mike Gartner's 17 for the honor. He's now up to 19 for his career.

At this season's pace, given health, Ovechkin would surpass "The Great One" before the end of the regular season.

Ovechkin will likely continue to be an established force on the Capitals' top power-play unit, so there figures to be plenty of goal-scoring opportunities. He, obviously, has scored at a much better pace than he did a year ago when he recorded just five goals over the first two months of the season.

CBS Sports will keep track of Ovechkin's goals throughout the season and keep tabs on how close he is to eclipsing Gretzky's all-time record.