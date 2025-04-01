Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is one of the most heralded players in NHL history. The legendary forward has already etched his name in history, but he's still chasing Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record.

Now, at age 39, Ovechkin is on the verge of becoming the NHL's all-time goals leader, and he can pass Gretzky's mark of 894 before the end of season. The Capitals standout currently has 891 career goals after he scored his 38th of the season Tuesday when he tapped home a beautiful Dylan Strome pass on a first-period power play against the Bruins.

After Tuesday, the Capitals will have eight games left in the 2024-25 season. Ovechkin needs four more goals over that span to top Gretzky's record.

While Ovechkin is on pace to break The Great One's record, he has zero margin for error with the regular season coming to a close. If Ovechkin continues to score at his current pace, there's a chance he could break Gretzky's record by the final day of the regular season on April 17.

Getting a multi-goal game or two would go a long way toward helping his chances. He's accomplished that five times this season, but only once since late November. Here's a look at the upcoming Capitals schedule and how many goals those opponents allow per game.

Capitals Upcoming Schedule

April 1: at Bruins (3.28)

April 2: at Hurricanes (2.64)

April 4: vs. Blackhawks (3.59)



April 6: at Islanders (3.06)

Ovechkin currently has 1,614 total points (891 goals, 723 assists) in his professional career. On March 9, Ovechkin became the 11th player in NHL history to reach 1,600 points.

Ovechkin scored 42 goals during the 2022-23 season, and has tallied at least 41 goals in 13 of his 19 NHL seasons.

He made history in 2023-24 when he registered an NHL record 18th 30-goal season, passing Mike Gartner's 17 for the honor. He's now up to 19 for his career.

CBS Sports will keep track of Ovechkin's goals throughout the season and keep tabs on how close he is to eclipsing Gretzky's all-time record.