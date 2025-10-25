Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is one of the most accomplished players in NHL history. The legendary forward has already etched his name in history after passing Wayne Gretzky atop the league's all-time goals list last season when he reached 895.

'Ovi' entered the new season three shy of a milestone nobody had reached: 900 goals. He picked up his first of the season on Oct. 17 when he scored against the Wild. He added his second on Friday in a blowout win over the Blue Jackets to get to No. 899.

Ovechkin has 1,630 total points (899 goals, 731 assists) in his professional career.

NHL Power Rankings: Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas lift Avalanche to top spot with brilliant chemistry Austin Nivison

Ovechkin has had a knack for making history throughout his two-decade career. The Capitals winger has scored 50 goals on nine different occasions. Ovechkin has also won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer nine different times, the most in NHL history.

Capitals Upcoming Schedule

Oct. 25: vs. Ottawa Senators

Oct. 28: at Dallas Stars

Alex Ovechkin WAS • LW • #8 Career goals 898 Last scored 10/17/25 View Profile

Ovechkin, who became the 11th player in NHL history to reach 1,600 points on March 9, 2025, scored 42 goals during the 2022-23 season, and has tallied at least 41 goals in 14 of his 20 NHL seasons. He made history in 2023-24 when he registered an NHL record 18th 30-goal season, passing Mike Gartner's 17 for the honor. He's now up to 19 for his career.

CBS Sports will keep track of Ovechkin's goals throughout the season as he approaches the 900-goal mark.