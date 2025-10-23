Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is one of the most accomplished players in NHL history. The legendary forward has already etched his name in history after passing Wayne Gretzky atop the league's all-time goals list.

As the 2025-26 season gets underway, Ovechkin is just two goals away from reaching 900 career goals. Ovechkin registered a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 17 and currently sits at 898 goals.

Now, at age 40, Ovechkin is on the verge of becoming the first player in NHL history to reach the 900-goal mark. Ovechkin has 1,628 total points (898 goals, 730 assists) in his professional career.

Ovechkin has had a slow start to the 2025-26 season as he's only scored one goal in seven games.

Ovechkin has had a knack for making history throughout his two-decade career. The Capitals winger has scored 50 goals on nine different occasions. Ovechkin has also won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer nine different times, the most in NHL history.

Capitals Upcoming Schedule

Oct. 24: at Columbus Blue Jackets

Oct. 25: vs. Ottawa Senators

Oct. 28: at Dallas Stars

Ovechkin, who became the 11th player in NHL history to reach 1,600 points on March 9, 2025, scored 42 goals during the 2022-23 season, and has tallied at least 41 goals in 14 of his 20 NHL seasons. He made history in 2023-24 when he registered an NHL record 18th 30-goal season, passing Mike Gartner's 17 for the honor. He's now up to 19 for his career.

CBS Sports will keep track of Ovechkin's goals throughout the season as he approaches the 900-goal mark.