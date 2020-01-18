Alex Ovechkin passes Mario Lemieux for 10th on all-time goals scored list with hat trick

For what feels like the first time in franchise history, Capitals fans finally have something they can hold over Pittsburgh Penguins fans. Alexander Ovechkin officially passed Mario Lemieux on Saturday for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals scored list after a hat trick with his 691st goal.

The record-setting goal happened in the third period, with Washington down 4-2 to the Islanders. Ovi got the puck, snuck past his defender with an agile deke and laid out towards the goal while pushing the puck in that direction. It was as impressive a score as one could expect from the 34-year-old.

Near the end of the third, after his Capitals had stormed back to take a 5-4 lead, Ovechkin completed his latest hat trick on an empty-net goal because the man is purely addicted to scoring.

Alex Ovechkin scores his third goal of the game to complete his 26th career 🎩🎩🎩, his second straight game with a hat trick.pic.twitter.com/dISET8nHmh — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) January 18, 2020

The goal that originally tied Lemieux at 690 came in the first period when Nicklas Backstrom found Ovechkin alone on a breakaway. Cool as you like, the Russian fired it with enough of his trademark power that Semyon Varlamov couldn't do anything about it.

Career goal No. 690 for Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) and he ties Mario Lemieux for 10th in all-time goals! pic.twitter.com/h9Kc80zwGj — NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2020

It's been a hot one on the ice for Ovi as of late. Against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the Great 8 scored his 25th career hat trick, which tied him for ninth in NHL history with Cy Denneny--he now shares eighth place with Maurice Richards. The feat also passed Marcel Dionne for sixth all-time in most multi goal games in NHL history.

Included in that hat-trick was Ovi's 30th goal of the year, which marked the 15th consecutive season that he has hit that mark. Only two other players in league history have matched that achievement: Jaromir Jagr and Mike Gartner.

This would all be impressive on its own, but it's only made more impressive by the fact that Ovechkin is perfectly capable of smashing a few more milestones before the season is over.

Alex Ovechkin, age 34, is on pace for 51 goals, which would leave him with 709 at the end of this year and in seventh place all-time. IF that happens, then he would need 33 goals in 2020-21 to move past Brett Hull into FOURTH place all-time, behind Gretzky, Howe, Jagr. Yikes. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) January 17, 2020

(Note that these numbers came before Saturday's game).

It's absolutely incredible how Ovechkin only seems to get better the older he gets.