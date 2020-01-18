Alex Ovechkin passes Mario Lemieux for 10th on all-time goals scored list with hat trick
The Great 8 continues to solidify his case as one of the sport's living legends
For what feels like the first time in franchise history, Capitals fans finally have something they can hold over Pittsburgh Penguins fans. Alexander Ovechkin officially passed Mario Lemieux on Saturday for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals scored list after a hat trick with his 691st goal.
The record-setting goal happened in the third period, with Washington down 4-2 to the Islanders. Ovi got the puck, snuck past his defender with an agile deke and laid out towards the goal while pushing the puck in that direction. It was as impressive a score as one could expect from the 34-year-old.
Near the end of the third, after his Capitals had stormed back to take a 5-4 lead, Ovechkin completed his latest hat trick on an empty-net goal because the man is purely addicted to scoring.
The goal that originally tied Lemieux at 690 came in the first period when Nicklas Backstrom found Ovechkin alone on a breakaway. Cool as you like, the Russian fired it with enough of his trademark power that Semyon Varlamov couldn't do anything about it.
It's been a hot one on the ice for Ovi as of late. Against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the Great 8 scored his 25th career hat trick, which tied him for ninth in NHL history with Cy Denneny--he now shares eighth place with Maurice Richards. The feat also passed Marcel Dionne for sixth all-time in most multi goal games in NHL history.
Included in that hat-trick was Ovi's 30th goal of the year, which marked the 15th consecutive season that he has hit that mark. Only two other players in league history have matched that achievement: Jaromir Jagr and Mike Gartner.
This would all be impressive on its own, but it's only made more impressive by the fact that Ovechkin is perfectly capable of smashing a few more milestones before the season is over.
(Note that these numbers came before Saturday's game).
It's absolutely incredible how Ovechkin only seems to get better the older he gets.
