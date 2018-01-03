Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky to become sixth in goals with one franchise

Alex Ovechkin is in his 13th season with the Capitals, and in that time he's scored a lot of goals. On Tuesday, Ovi buried numbers 583 and 584 against the Carolina Hurricanes, the latter coming in overtime to give him his 100th game-winning goal as a Capital. Together, both goals put him above Wayne Gretzky for most goals with one franchise (Gretzky scored 583 as an Oiler in nine seasons), while the game winner made him the second player in NHL history to score 100 game winners with one team (Gordie Howe with the Red Wings is the other).

Ovechkin has passed Wayne Gretzky (Oilers) for sixth all-time in goals scored with a single franchise. pic.twitter.com/bJwGir78EH — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 3, 2018

The Capitals, who have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, are looking to make another run with Ovechkin at the helm. They have 53 points, tied for third in the NHL with the Jets (the Lightning and Golden Knights have more). They're also first in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the Devils.

Ovechkin is at a point in his career where it feels like every goal threatens a record. He is on pace for 52 goals this year, which is slightly over his season average. His +/- of 12 points is also in-line with his career averages, as is his average ice time (even at age 32). It's been a solid season for the Caps' star, but for Washington it's much bigger than player performances.

Ovechkin has been one of hockey's most prolific scorers throughout his career, and his longevity is impressive. If he can keep leading the Capitals the way he has been, they may be one of the few teams that can challenge the red-hot Lightning in the Eastern Conference.