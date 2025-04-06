Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky with record 895th career goal: Capitals star makes history vs. Islanders

Alex Ovechkin has broken Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in the second period against the New York Islanders on Sunday to stand alone as the greatest scorer in league history.

Fittingly, Ovechkin ripped home a shot on the power play for the record-breaker. The missile zipped past Ilya Sorokin for his 325th career power play goal, extending his all-time lead in that category as well. The primary assist came from longtime teammate Tom Wilson, and the secondary assist came from Dylan Strome.

As soon as the puck hit the twine, fans on both sides exploded with excitement, and Ovechkin went sliding on his stomach to center ice.

In the aftermath of the goal, the entire Islanders team came across to shake Ovechkin's hand, and Gretzky came down from his suite to congratulate Ovechkin personally. In an on-ice ceremony, Gretzky shook Ovechkin's hand and wondered whether the new goals record would ever be broken.

"I can tell you firsthand, I know how hard it is to get to 894, so 895 is pretty special," Gretzky said. "My congratulations to not only Alex, his mom and dad, his family, his wife and kids. ... They say records are made to be broken, but I'm not sure who's gonna get more goals than that."

Gretzky passed Hall of Famer Gordie Howe in 1994, and he held the record for 31 years and 14 days before Ovechkin toppled it on Sunday. The climb for Ovechkin was a long and steady one as the Washington Capitals superstar has cranked out one 40-goal season after another since his rookie season in 2005-06.

In his speech, Ovechkin thanked his teammates and the entire Capitals organization for helping him reach this milestone. He also gave a shoutout to a pair of beloved teammates sidelined due to injury.

"What a day, huh?" Ovechkin said. "Like I always say, it's a team sport, the whole organization, the fans, the trainers and coaches, I would never stand there. I would never have passed 'The Great One.' Fellas, thank you so much. I love you so much. I know Nicklas Backstrom is here. T.J. Oshie. I love you. We did it, boys! We did it!"

Ovechkin then acknowledged and joked with fellow countryman Ilya Sorokin, who allowed the record-breaking goal.

"Thank you to Ilya Sorokin for letting me score 895," Ovechkin joked. "I love you, brother."

With Gretzky now in Ovechkin's rearview mirror, the only question is how high will the new goals leader climb? Ovechkin will hit 900 shortly, but does he have enough gas in the tank to reach 1,000, which would have been an unthinkable number just a few years ago.