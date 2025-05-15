Alex Ovechkin is used to the spotlight, and he will be a focal point when the Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday. Carolina has a commanding 3-1 series lead as the action returns to Washington D.C. and the Caps will lean on the Great 8 to help keep them in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.

Puck drop at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is at 7 p.m. ET. Carolina is a -170 favorite on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Capitals vs. Hurricanes odds, while Washington is a +142 underdog (risk $100 to win $142). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Hurricanes are also -1.5 (+154) on the puck line.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's NHL best bets for Alex Ovechkin in Capitals vs. Hurricanes on Thursday:

Under 3.5 shots on goal (-145)

Over 0.5 points (-165)

Anytime goal-scorer (+145)

Under 3.5 shots on goal (-145)

Ovechkin has been peppering Carolina netminder Frederik Andersen after being held to just one shot on goal in Game 1 of the series. However, that one-shot game brought he average down and his he has only eclipsed 3.5 SOG once since then. The SportsLine model projects Ovechkin will hit 3.2 SOG, so back the Under.

You can bet this with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code "CBSDYW" and double your winnings on 10 bets.

Over 0.5 points (-165)

The Capitals captain was held off the scoresheet for three straight games against Carolina before finally finding the back of the net again in Game 4. That brings his points total to four (three goals, one assist) in five home games in these playoffs.

Ovechkin to score over 0.5 points is listed at -165 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, where you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with the latest BetMGM Sportsbook promo code "CBSSPORTS".

Anytime goal-scorer (+145)

Ovechkin ranks ninth in NHL history with 13 playoff goals scored in 29 elimination game scenarios. He has scored both a game-opening goal and an overtime game-winner through nine games in these playoffs, showcasing that he is capable of finding the back of the net at anytime.

This player prop is listed at +145 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet it now and get $200 in Bonus Bets instantly when you wager $5 with the newest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer Alex Ovechkin betting props on Thursday:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Want more NHL picks for Thursday?

You've seen the Alex Ovechkin best bets for Capitals vs. Hurricanes on Thursday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.