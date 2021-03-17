Alex Ovechkin is moving up in the world, or at least moving up in the NHL all-time leading goal scorers list. The Washington Capitals superstar recorded his 718th goal on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. This number puts him past the number of goals scored by Phil Esposito and enough to give him sole possession of sixth place on the all-time goal scorers list.

This is the 35-year-old's 1,177th NHL game.

Ovi has a little way to go to get to No. 1, but I think we can all agree sixth place in this category is pretty good. He trails Marcel Dionne, who recorded 731 goals, Brett Hull (741), Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801), and Wayne Gretzky who finished his career with 894.

Ovechkin's goal came on the power play and not only made history, but also put his team up against the Islanders, 2-0. The Capitals commemorated the moment by tweeting, "Making history from his office...what else is new?"

Take a look at the goal, and the celebration that followed:

Tuesday night was a big one for No. 8, as he also passed 1,300 career points thanks to an assist that came before this goal.

On Monday night, Ovechkin tied Esposito's number.

Esposito is not at all upset at being passed for sixth all time, and had a kind message for Ovechkin shortly after the goal.

"I gotta tell you man, congratulations. You are a fantastic hockey player and I don't know how you score all those goals with the way these guys block shots with the great equipment that they wear. Good luck, keep it going, but not against the Lightning," he said.