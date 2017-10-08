Alex Ovechkin scores seventh goal in two games as Capitals rout Canadiens

So much for the Washington Capitals taking a monumental step back in 2017-18.

There's still plenty of time for the defending Presidents' Trophy winners to fall apart, but after two games it sure looks like they've got the firepower to compete. That starts with longtime winger Alex Ovechkin, who scored his fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh goals of the season in Washington's 6-1 rout of the Montreal Canadiens Saturday, just the Caps' second outing of the new year.

Days after he was one of four NHL players to score a hat trick in his team's opener, the 32-year-old Ovechkin unleashed a second straight game of three-score material -- in the first period alone. His four goals against Montreal, which helped chase Carey Price from Montreal's net, made him the first player since 1917 to go back-to-back games with hat tricks. It also confirms that the Ovi of 2016-17, the one who had a career low in goals-per-game average, has been put in the rear-view mirror.

When Ovechkin had a trio of goals in the Capitals' opener, a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators, he also made history, as the NHL had not seen four different players get a hat trick in their respective openers in 100 years, dating all the way back to the league's first season.