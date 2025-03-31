Alex Ovechkin scored his 37th goal of the season in the third period of the Washington Capitals' 8-5 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. With his goal on Sunday, Ovechkin now needs five goals to pass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL all-time goals record. With less than a month left in the NHL regular season, Ovechkin, who has 890 career goals, has nine games remaining to score the five goals he needs to pass Gretzky this season. The 39-year-old will have his next opportunity to add to his goal total when the Capitals hit the road to take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 1. Here is a look at betting odds for if and when Alex Ovechkin could break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, according to BetMGM.

Ovechkin to break Gretzky's record this season:

Yes (-170) No (+135)

The Russian winger's chance of breaking the record this season had dipped to 62% prior to Sunday's game, according to data compiled by SportsLine. After his goal on Sunday, Ovechkin's chances now sit at well over 70%.

Scoring method of Ovechkin's 895th goal:

Even Strength (-220), Powerplay (+165), Shorthanded (+5000)

Ovechkin has scored 28 even-strength goals this season compared to nine on the power play. He hasn't scored a goal on the penalty kill since the 2021-22 season.

Team Ovechkin will score 895th goal against:

Ovechkin has scored six goals in his last 10 games against the Blue Jackets, including once in Columbus on Nov. 2. The Capitals have two more games scheduled this season against CBJ, giving their captain more opportunities to score against them. Washington also has two games to play against the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes.

