The NHL regular season wraps up in less than a month, and all eyes are on Alex Ovechkin as he continues to chase the NHL's all-time goals record, held by Wayne Gretzky since 1999. The Washington Capitals captain added to his career total on Tuesday evening with a game-tying snap shot in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, bringing his career goal total to 889, just six short of breaking Gretzky's elusive record or 894. Ovechkin has now scored three goals in five games with 11 games remaining in the regular season. Here is a look at betting odds for if and when Alex Ovechkin could break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, according to BetMGM.

Ovechkin to break Gretzky's record this season:

Yes (-120) No (-110)



The Russian winger now has a 72.65% chance of breaking the record this season, according to data compiled by SportsLine.

Scoring method of Ovechkin's 895th goal:

Even Strength (-220), Powerplay (+165), Shorthanded (+5000)



Ovechkin has scored 27 even-strength goals this season compared to nine on the power play. He hasn't scored a goal on the penalty kill since the 2021-22 season.

Team Ovechkin will score 895th goal against:

Ovechkin has scored six goals in his last 10 games against the Blue Jackets, including once in Columbus on Nov. 2. The Capitals have two more games scheduled this season against CBJ, giving their captain more opportunities to score against them. Washington also has two games to play against the New York Islanders, whom Ovechkin has not yet faced this season.

