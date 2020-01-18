Alex Ovechkin ties Mario Lemieux on all-time goals scored list
The Great 8 continues to solidify his case as one of the sport's living legends
For as much as Capitals fans hate the Pittsburgh Penguins, they'll now have to deal with the reality that their team's star player now has a bit more in common with one. Alexander Ovechkin officially tied Mario Lemieux on Saturday for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals scored list with 690.
The goal came in the first period on Saturday against the Islanders when Nicklas Backstrom found Ovechkin alone on a breakaway. Cool as you like, the Russian fired it with enough of his trademark power that Semyon Varlamov couldn't do anything about it.
It's been a hot one on the ice for Ovi as of late. Against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the Great 8 scored his 25th career hat trick, which tied him for ninth in NHL history with Cy Denneny. The feat also passed Marcel Dionne for sixth all-time in most multi goal games in NHL history.
Included in that hat-trick was Ovi's 30th goal of the year, which marked the 15th consecutive season that he has hit that mark. Only two other players in league history have matched that achievement: Jaromir Jagr and Mike Gartner.
This would all be impressive on its own, but it's only made more impressive by the fact that Ovechkin is perfectly capable of smashing a few more milestones before the season is over.
(Note that these numbers came before Saturday's game).
It's absolutely incredible how Ovechkin only seems to get better the older he gets.
