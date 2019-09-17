Alex Ovechkin's one-year-old son shows up to the ice rink with balloons for his dad's birthday
Ovi's number one fan surprised him for his birthday
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin got a special surprise at work for his 34th birthday on Tuesday. His one-year-old son Sergei showed up to the rink in a number eight "Ovi Jr." jersey with happy birthday balloons in hand to cheer on his dad at practice. Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya posted the video to her Instagram story.
For starters, is there anything cuter than a tiny jersey? Probably not. Mix in that little matching beanie and the balloons and you have the cutest video of the week, maybe the month.
Ovechkin's youngest fan loses the hat and a couple balloons at some point, but never loses his focus for the action on the ice. We are going to need a full analysis and scouting notes from you, Sergei.
While he is way too young right now to get in on the fun himself, you are never to young to cheer on your favorite players and team. He seems like he is still trying to master the art of walking, so skates may have to hold off for a little while, but soon enough he will have a stick in hand ready to face his dad on the ice.
Like every other NHL fan, it looks like Sergei is ready for hockey season to be back.
