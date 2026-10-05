Alex Ovechkin's 22nd NHL season will be his last, the Washington Capitals superstar announced on Monday.



"This is gonna be my last year," Ovechkin told his teammates in a video the Capitals posted to social media. "It's sad, but it is what it is. We have an unbelievable team this year. There are 82 games left. Let's make the playoffs, and let's have fun."

Ovechkin has already established himself as the greatest goal-scorer in hockey history with 929 tallies, and he still has 82 games to add to that total before he hangs up his skates.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, Ovechkin immediately established himself as a prolific scorer by notching 52 goals en route to winning the Calder Trophy as a rookie.

Since then, Ovechkin has won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer a record nine times. The Capitals legend's resume also features an Art Ross Trophy and three Hart Trophy wins.

The crowning achievement in Ovechkin's illustrious career is leading Washington to its first Stanley Cup in 2017-18. After coming up short in a number of postseasons prior to that, Ovechkin led all playoff performers with 15 goals and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as a result.

Following the 2025-26 season, there was speculation that Ovechkin could retire, but he signed an incentive-laden one-year deal with the Caps.



Sensing that this could be Ovechkin's final season, the Capitals loaded up to give their franchise icon one more shot at the Stanley Cup. Washington signed former Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch in free agency and acquired winger Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues via trade.

No team is as loaded on the wings as the Capitals, and they have one of the best rosters in the Metro Division. Washington has the ingredients to challenge the defending Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes and get Ovechkin one more ring before he rides off into the sunset.