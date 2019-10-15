All-girls team from Sidney Crosby's youth hockey program sees Penguins star play in person

The Johnstown Warriors Cambria Youth Hockey Program has an all-girls 12-and-under team for the first time in its 53-year history, and the players have Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby to thank for helping get them where they are today.

All 17 players on the team were part of the Crosby's Little Penguins "Learn to Play Hockey" program and call themselves "Crosby's Girls" as a nod to the player who helped start their hockey journey. The girl's head coach Sheri Hudspeth said her team would not have been possible without Crosby's program.

On Thursday, the team was surprised when their coach brought them to see their favorite player in person at the Penguins game against the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena.

To say the girls were excited to see Crosby is an understatement. "We told the girls that since they all played Little Penguins, they're here to see the big Penguins," Hudspeth said. "They came off the bus just screaming."

They went early to catch warmups and the excitement only grew when they entered the arena.

The team also had a Warriors jersey that they all signed, a plague and autographed photos of all former Little Penguins for their mentor. During the game they held up a sign saying "Crosby's Girls" to get the player's attention.

For the first time in its 53-year history, the Johnstown Warriors Cambria Youth Hockey Program rostered an all-girls team.



How did they get their start? All 17 players participated in Crosby's Little Penguins program.



The story of 'Crosby's Girls': https://t.co/S1RHvNWZmG pic.twitter.com/MPBoQIbstv — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 14, 2019

Crosby loved their visit and noted how great it was to see an entire hockey team made up of girls, which is something that has not been a regular sight in youth hockey. He said (Via NHL.com):

"I think that's really cool. That's what it's all about. It doesn't always work out that way, but the fact that they made a team and are all continuing to play is great. My sister Taylor grew up playing hockey, and sometimes growing up, we had girls on our team. The fact there's enough girls to make a full team tells you that girls' hockey is doing pretty well. It's great to see."

Crosby's number one fans got to see him record one goal and one assist in the Penguins 2-1 victory.