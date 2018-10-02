Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: How to watch, stream NHL season opener

The NHL returns Wednesday night with four different matchups, but not one of them might have a bigger combination of unpredictability and playoff potential than the Pacific clash between the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.

Whereas other games, such as the Boston Bruins' showdown with the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, are almost sure to preview 2018-19 postseason contenders, no one's sure just what to make of the Ducks -- even if everyone is ready to see San Jose's revamped blue line in action.

Anaheim is just two seasons removed from a trip to the Western Conference Finals, but the Ducks have almost been an afterthought in a division peppered with 2017-18 playoff teams like the Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, not to mention one of the biggest hockey stories of this generation in the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. Yet just last summer they were knotted up with San Jose in the opening round of the postseason, and they secured John Gibson to remain firm in the net over the offseason. Corey Perry's extended absence could sting them early on, but the Ducks remain a formidable unit when it comes to veteran experience.

The Sharks, meanwhile, are a hot Stanley Cup Final pick if only because of their headlining addition of Erik Karlsson this preseason. San Jose, of course, made it to the Final in 2015-16 before enduring divisional losses in the playoffs the next two years. But they're truly one of the favorites entering this season, and when you couple Karlsson with Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, well, it's easy to see why that's the case. Throw in Evander Kane, who had a heck of a performance after coming over at the trade deadline before the Sharks' last playoff push, and San Jose is among the top teams to watch this October.

On Wednesday, the two sides will meet. Here's how to catch the action:

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: SAP Center (San Jose, California)

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)