Anaheim Ducks Weekly Rankings November 10th-17th: We Talkin Bout Fashion

A look at the Ducks performances over the past week along with a ranking of the Ducks jersey history

For those that missed last week, this is a new weekly series on Anaheim Calling to take a look at how various players on the team have fared. I will arbitrarily rank a random topic along on a scale of 1 to 5 stars and place different Ducks within the categories based on their performance over the past week. My reasoning for the rating of the Ducks will be based on stats results, and probably some of my bias. My reasoning for the rating of the random topic will be completely biased. #dealwithit I will elaborate more on some players than others. I expect everyone to probably disagree with me on both topics and all of my takes will be outed. If there is something you would like me to rank please feel free to leave it in the comments. On to the fun!

The games included in the ratings for this week are Nov 12th against the Lightning and Nov 15th against the Bruins.

With this Sunday being Hall of Fame Night to honor Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne, I wanted to take a look back at the history of the franchise. And what better topic to rank than the various jerseys the Ducks have worn. Like last week these rankings are 100% correct and no one can tell me other wise.

5 Stars: 93-06 Mighty Ducks Jersey

This jersey has big shoes to fill left by Del Taco taking home 5 stars last week, and fill those shoes it does. This jersey is perfection. The color scheme is completely unique. The diagonal patterns are simple, yet elegant. And then front and center is that logo. That wonderful, wonderful logo. What was once made fun of by hockey’s elite, is now rightfully celebrated as one of the best logos in hockey. The best compliment I can give this jersey is you could find a random person anywhere in the world wearing it, not because they are Ducks fans, but because it is so fly.

#TeemuandPaulintheHall – I know, I know neither of these players actually played for the team this past week, but I will make a special exception for this momentous occasion. Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne were enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, giving validation to the early years of the Mighty Ducks franchise. Both players gave speeches that made it a little dusty in my apartment, and I got chills hearing that duo mentioned in the same sentence as Gretzky and Kurri. Thank you to both Teemu and Paul for all you have done for hockey in Orange County. Without a doubt this week for them was as good as the 93-06 Mighty Ducks jersey.

John Gibson – John Gibson had himself a great week. He stopped 74 of 79 shots over the week for a 0.936 sv% and the saves he made weren’t easy ones either. He accumulated a 3.63 GSAA through the week. What this means is if we were to replace Gibson with a league average goalie, the Ducks would have allowed 3.63 more goals based on the chances given up. Not too shabby from Gibson and this makes up for an uncharacteristically average week last week.

Kevin Roy – Roy gets 5 stars simply for scoring his first NHL goal. I am biased by emotions and seeing a first NHL goal is always cool. Congrats Kevin!

4 Stars: 15-17 Third Jersey

This jersey was the first one to feature the Mighty Ducks logo as the main crest since the team became the Anaheim Ducks in the summer of 06. On top of that, this jersey provided Ducks fans a way to #PaintitOrange in the playoffs and still wear a jersey to the game. It was not as good as the original Mighty Ducks jersey, but it was pretty close.

Nick Ritchie – I have been highly critical of Ritchie and he did not have a great game against Tampa Bay, but this rating more has to do with him having a very good performance against Boston. He put up a Goal and an assist for two primary points. Hopefully that can jumpstart what has been a disappointing season so far.

3 Stars: 06-14 Ducks Home and Away Jersey

These jerseys were a drastic change from the glorious Mighty Ducks ones. I can remember being a pretty big fan of them at the time, but in hindsight they were pretty average mainly due to the wordmark crest. Other than that this jersey is solid. Having a stripe in a similar fashion to the Mighty Ducks jersey and then curving it provided a small link to the past.

Sami Vatanen – Sami had a pretty average week. 1 point in two games and even though he was below 50% in CF% at ES, the shot quality of the shots against was on par with the shots for while Sami was on the ice. This can be seen with his 50% xGF%.

Josh Manson – Manson had a pretty bad week from a statistics point of view, being below 50% in CF% and xGF% but so was the majority of the Ducks team. The big issue I have is the quality of chances he allowed. Manson was on the ice for the highest xGA at 3.03. What makes up for this unusually poor performance is that he was not on the ice for a Goal against at 5v5 and had a two point night against the Bruins. I am tempted to give his performance 2 star just due to the shot metric performance but his point production was important in the Bruins game and brought him up to 3 stars.

Corey Perry – Perry like the rest of the team had a pretty poor week shot metric wise, but he also had a 2 point night against the Bruins. Both of these points were primary points also. This could be a good sign for Perry going forward.

Rickard Rakell – Rakell was below 50% in shot metrics this week and only put up 1 secondary assist. What keeps Rakell from being a 1 star or 2 star performance is his individual shot production. He lead the team in shot attempts with 12 shots.

Derek Grant – Grant had a goal from being in the right place and right time with Perry’s shot deflecting off his leg. On top of that he had some glorious chances, most of which set up by Perry. What keeps him from being higher than 3 stars is his shot metric performance. I have said this for almost everyone, but the numbers weren’t great.

Cogliano-Wagner-Silfverberg – I am rating this line all in one descriptor mainly because I’m tired of typing the same thing over and over again (I.E. Poor shot metrics). These skaters combined for one goal but were poor in possession like the rest of the team. They were not on the ice for any goals against though, which brings them to 3 stars.

2 Stars: 15-Current Home and Away Jersey

I know I said in the three star ranking having a crest is important, but using the much better webbed D crest on this jersey does not save it. This jersey was pretty good as a third jersey, but when used every night just looks weird. It is not terrible but not that great. A brief side note: I miss the gold trim on the numbers. It looked so much better than the current orange trim.

Brandon Montour – After having a really good last week, Montour had a rough one. He was not on the positive side of CF% or xGF% at ES and was second worst on the team in xGA at ES at 2.27. He also did not produce any points during the week to bring him up. Montour not being on the ice for a goal against is what kept him from having a 1 star performance.

Francois Beauchemin – Beauchemin’s week was pretty much the same as Montour’s, Like Montour, Beauch not allowing a goal against is what keeps him from 1 star.

Antoine Vermette: Vermette made a really nice play to set up Ritchie for his goal against the Bruins. Other than that it wasn’t great.

1 Star: 95-96 Third Jersey (Wild Wing Crashing Through the Ice)

I have to be completely honest that I love this jersey, but I can love it and understand it is a pretty bad jersey at the same time. There is not crest on the jersey with the graphics being sublimated. The font used for the numbering and name plate seems odd for a ducks jersey also. It hurts me to say this but this jersey deserves a 1 star.

Kevin Bieksa – Bieksa once again had a pretty bad week. His metrics were not that great this week and on top of that he was the only Duck defenseman to be on the ice for more goals against than for at ES. Not too shocking that Bieksa was as bad as the wild wing crashing through the ice jersey.

Logan Shaw- After not being on the ranking last week (my bad Logan), Shaw comes in with a 1 star performance. He was bad in shot metrics and was the one of two forward on the ice for more goals allowed than scored.

Kalle Kossila – Kossila had a rough week. He was on the ice for 2 goals against at ES and was poor in shot metrics.

Unranked (My cut off to be ranked is having played in over half the games that week for skaters and started a game for Goalies):

Jaycob Megna (1 Game Played), Hampus Lindholm (1 Game Played), Korbinian Holzer (1 Game Played), and Dennis Rasmussen (1 Game Played).

*All stats are from Corsica unless stated otherwise.