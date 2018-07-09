Anaheim Ducks will retire Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer's jersey numbers this season

Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer are heading for immortality in the rafters in Anaheim.

As part of the Anaheim Ducks' upcoming 25th anniversary season, the two former Ducks stars will have their jersey numbers retired during the year. The team announced the news on Monday afternoon.

Kariya will have his No. 9 jersey retired on October 21 prior to a game against the Buffalo Sabres, while Niedermayer's No. 27 will be raised before the team's February 17 contest against the defending champion Washington Capitals.

"Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer both had an enormous impact on our franchise." said Ducks Owners Henry and Susan Samueli in a statement. "Paul was the club's first superstar player, helped put Anaheim on the NHL map and electrified fans with his speed and play-making ability. Scott led our team to the first Stanley Cup in California's history with a Conn Smythe performance in 2007 that will be remembered in this community forever. "Although Paul and Scott played in different eras of Ducks hockey, they shared similar traits: to captain the Ducks with class, dignity and determination."

Kariya spent nine seasons in Anaheim, scoring 300 goals and 669 points during his tenure. He's fourth in franchise history in points, but first in points-per-game (1.10). He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

Niedermayer only spent five seasons with the club, scoring 47 goals and 201 points, but he was a key piece of the organization's lone Stanley Cup title in 2007. Niedermayer was the captain of that squad and also won the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP during that postseason run.

Niedermayer, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013, will become the eighth player in NHL history with his number retired by two different teams. He had his jersey retired by the New Jersey Devils, who he won three Stanley Cups with, in 2011.

The Ducks currently have one retired number in their rafters, with that honor belonging to Teemu Selanne's No. 8. Selanne had his number retired in 2015.