Anders Bjork close to a return?
Bruce Cassidy sheds some light on the return of one of the B’s young guns.
When Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork were placed on IR before the West Coast road trip, the Bruins became frighteningly close to looking like the Baby Bruins. They certainly have held their own, and with Marchand returning to the lineup against Tampa Bay, all eyes turn to the return of Bjork. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy hinted it might be sooner rather than later that the Notre Dame product sees the ice in a game again.
Anders Bjork skated again today and is a "possibility" for Saturday in Philadelphia, per Cassidy. #NHLBruins— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2017
That would be an incredible boost to a lineup with question marks again on David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, with a lineup that might look like this upon his return:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen - Riley Nash - David Backes
Anders Bjork - Ryan Spooner - Noel Acciari
Frank Vatrano - Sean Kuraly - Tim Schaller
It takes Beleskey out, which makes the most sense considering how he’s being used this season. Once everyone is healthy, the lineup could look something like this as well:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Anders Bjork - David Krejci - David Backes
Jake DeBrusk - Ryan Spooner - Danton Heinen
Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari
If that isn’t as deep as the Bruins have looked all season, I don’t know what that would look like. The team’s health might be coming together once and for all!
