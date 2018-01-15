Andrew Shaw out indefinitely as injury bug continues to bite the Canadiens

The team tweeted on Monday that Shaw would be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Andrew Shaw
Shaw has 10 goals and nine assists this season.  USATSI

The Montreal Canadiens will be without  Andrew Shaw indefinitely after the team announced that he sustained a "lower body injury" against the Bruins on Saturday in the same game that the team lost Phillip Danault after he took a slap shot to the head

Shaw hadn't missed a game this year before the injury. Of his 19 points, the right winger has been balanced, combining 10 goals with nine assists. His 12 percent shooting percentage is among the best on the team, particularly for shot-takers up over 80 shots on goal.

The Canadiens are currently at 41 points, good for sixth in the Atlantic division. It's been a bad month for injuries for the Habs.  Carey Price has been battling the flu and Danault suffered the head injury Saturday, with the team saying Monday he's dealing with concussion symptoms. The team has been mum on the severity of Shaw's injury. 

