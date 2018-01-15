Andrew Shaw out indefinitely as injury bug continues to bite the Canadiens
The team tweeted on Monday that Shaw would be re-evaluated in 7-10 days
The Montreal Canadiens will be without Andrew Shaw indefinitely after the team announced that he sustained a "lower body injury" against the Bruins on Saturday in the same game that the team lost Phillip Danault after he took a slap shot to the head.
Shaw hadn't missed a game this year before the injury. Of his 19 points, the right winger has been balanced, combining 10 goals with nine assists. His 12 percent shooting percentage is among the best on the team, particularly for shot-takers up over 80 shots on goal.
The Canadiens are currently at 41 points, good for sixth in the Atlantic division. It's been a bad month for injuries for the Habs. Carey Price has been battling the flu and Danault suffered the head injury Saturday, with the team saying Monday he's dealing with concussion symptoms. The team has been mum on the severity of Shaw's injury.
-
Canadiens share update on Danault
The Montreal forward was hospitalized after taking a Zdeno Chara slap shot to the head
-
Power Rankings: Flames, Penguins rise
Tampa Bay is still No. 1 and Vegas is still up there, but a few others are finally catching...
-
Vegas takes jabs at Army over complaint
Army filed an opposition to the use of 'Golden Knights' on the last day that it was permitted...
-
Pierre McGuire diagnosed with cancer
The NBC rinkside reporter is hoping to return in time for the 2018 Olympics
-
NHL announces 2018 All-Star Game rosters
Here's who wade the cut for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28 at Amalie Arena in Tampa...
-
Hurricanes fans cash in on 'Fat Trick'
Carolina fans cashed in on a trifecta of food promotions after the Canes' loss to the Ligh...
Add a Comment