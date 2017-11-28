Ann-Sophie Bettez named Les Canadiennes captain for 2017-18 season

With Marie-Philip Poulin with Team Canada, Bettez takes over the captaincy

Ann-Sophie Bettez has been one of the best players in the CWHL throughout her career, and now she has another honour: captain.

Bettez was announced as captain by head coach Dany Brunet for the 2017-18 season, becoming the fourth captain in team history.

Coach Dany dévoile l’identité de notre nouvelle capitaine pour la saison 2017-18! Félicitations Ann-Sophie Bettez!



Coach Dany reveals our new captain for the 2017-18 season! Congratulations @Bettez24! pic.twitter.com/a5rbCJL0Sf — Les Canadiennes (@LesCanadiennes) November 28, 2017

Bettez takes over for Marie-Philip Poulin, who was the team’s captain last season. Poulin is centralized with Team Canada in Calgary right now in preparation for the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

Poulin could return after the Olympics but the team would need a captain in the meantime and that’s where Bettez comes in.

Bettez has been an alternate captain in the past for the Canadiennes. Cathy Chartrand, who was previously captain, Karell Emard and Cassandra Poudrier had been wearing A’s as well this season.

Bettez, who has been in the top-five of league scoring every year since her CWHL debut, is currently third in team scoring this season with four goals and one assist in seven games.

Her first game of captain will be this weekend in Markham and Toronto as the Canadiennes face the Thunder on Saturday and Furies on Sunday. Their next home game will be December 9 as they host the Furies for two games.