Antoine Bibeau reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda

That was fun while it lasted.

Goaltender Antoine Bibeau has been sent back down to the AHL.

Bibeau backed up Aaron Dell during his stand-out performance against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, after Martin Jones was injured while shutting out the Winnipeg Jets. Jones (whose injury is an undisclosed lower-body) made the road trip out East with the team, anyway, and is apparently healthy enough to return.

The Barracuda will be grateful to have Bibeau. The 23-year-old netminder has a .925 save percentage in ten games with the Barracuda so far this season and has tallied two shut outs. Across the AHL, Bibeau is fifth in goals-against average (2.04) and ninth in save percentage. The ‘Cuda will need him, as Troy Grosenick is out indefinitely, needing knee surgery after an injury sustained on Sunday against the San Diego Gulls.

In an unrelated move, the Barracuda also sent down forward Spencer Asuchak to the ECHL Allen Americans. The 26-year-old played in one game with the ‘Cuda last week, skating a plus-one, but otherwise stayed off the score sheet.