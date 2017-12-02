Anton Forsberg to start vs. Stars

Chicago looks to snap its two-game skid when it visits Dallas on Saturday.

Anton Forsberg will start in net for the Chicago Blackhawks when they visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

Forsberg gets the call after the Hawks placed starting goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Crawford is 11-7-2 with a 2.29 goals-against average, seventh in the league. He’s tied for fourth with a .930 save percentage. The 25-year-old Forsberg is 1-2-2 with a 3.67 GAA and .904 save percentage in seven games in his first season with Chicago. In his last outing, he stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced in a 3-2 loss in Nashville.

The Hawks also recalled Jean-Francois Berube, who is 6-6-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage in 12 games with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, on Friday. Berube will back up Forsberg, who becomes Chicago’s starter.

Berube will likely start the Hawks game Sunday against Los Angeles in Chicago.

The Stars and Hawks are going in opposite directions right now as Dallas has won three straight after its 4-3 overtime win over the Hawks on Thursday in Chicago. The Hawks have now dropped two straight. Dallas is 9-2-0 at home this season.

Rookie Alex DeBrincat has turned his season around for Chicago. DeBrincat had only five points (one goal, four assists) in 12 games in October before pouring it on in November with 11 goals and four assists. His 11 goals are the most in franchise history among rookies in one moth. The 19 points DeBrincat has rank second on the team only to Patrick Kane.

How to watch Blackhawks at Stars

Start time: 8 p.m. CT

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: NBC Sports Chicago