Arizona Coyotes assign Jakob Chychrun to Tucson for conditioning
Another step forward for the Coyotes and Jakob Chychrun’s recovery
Good news is finally on the horizon for the Arizona Coyotes as they assigned Jakob Chychrun to the Tucson Roadrunners for a conditioning stint.
This is the first major step forward to the road to return for Chychrun, who suffered a knee injury in August and consequently had surgery on his knee.
He has been rehabbing on his on own and has been skating with the team for a few weeks now.
Chychrun, who is 19 years old, can be assigned to the AHL only for conditioning due to the CHL/AHL agreement. Once he has been down in Tucson for 14 consecutive days he will need to return to the NHL club.
Meaning, if he stays the full 14 days he could be back with the Coyotes and in their line up by Thursday Dec. 14th against the Lightning if things go well.
