Arizona Coyotes @ Edmonton Oilers Game Preview

Struggling Coyotes venture to Edmonton to meet struggling Oilers to see who can out-struggle one another.

Rogers Place, Edmonton AB

7 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet Oilers

Radio: 630 CHED

BREAKDOWN

Edmonton finished their five game road trip with a 4-2 victory in Boston. The penalty kill is still no bueno but the Oilers got goals from Patrick Maroon, Adam Larsson and Ryan Strome on a game winner. The Oilers fought back from a deficit. They gave up the lead. They regained the lead. It was a good road game for a team who’s had trouble winning consistently this season.

Arizona is in town this evening. The Oilers will have a chance to put together a two-game winning streak, something they’ve done just one other time this year. Can the Oilers put a lid on a struggling Coyotes team?

Let’s go to the tape.

The Oilers are saying

“I've never really played with a centreman with that type of skill and ability. Obviously, Connor's got some great one-on-one skill but the way Leon sees the ice and makes plays is pretty special. Luckily we were able to convert on one there.”

Source

That’s Oilers forward Ryan Strome on playing alongside Leon Draisaitl

The goal was Strome’s eleventh point of the season. It’s also a stark contrast from what Coach McLellan had to say about Draisaitl after the game. More on that in a bit.

The Coyotes are saying

“Dylan did a nice job taking advantage of the opportunity to work on his game at the AHL level. He was focused on the areas we asked him to work on and was very productive as well. We're expecting him to come up and continue to grow with the group here. Obviously, his production is elite at the AHL level, especially for his age. He has great poise with the puck and converts on his chances. He continues to progress on his all-around game and we felt he earned the opportunity to be in Arizona.”

Source

That’s Coyotes GM John Chayka on Dylan Strome, who has been recalled and may see some time in tonight’s game.

Dylan Strome is the younger brother of current Oiler Ryan Strome. The third overall pick in the 2015 NHL entry draft has played in two NHL games so far this year, and could be in the lineup tonight at Edmonton. Younger Strome spent time on Connor McDavid’s line while both were a member of the Erie Otters. Crank up the hype machine.

It was either this quote or a quote from Brendan Perlini, and this one won out.

Have some of this

McLellan with an interesting post game comment on Draisaitl -



"A lot of times he just skates for Leon, tonight he skated for his teammates and created open ice..” — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 27, 2017