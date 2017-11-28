Arizona Coyotes @ Edmonton Oilers Game Thread
Oilers can make it two in a row with win over listless Coyotes
Edmonton Oilers (9-13-2) @
Arizona Coyotes (6-17-3)
7 PM MDT
Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
TV: Sportsnet Oilers
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Five For Howling
THREE THOUGHTS
- The Oilers had some success in Boston with all of the centres playing centre. 97-93-29 was a thing, and they’re going to do it tonight once more. The rest of the roster remains the same as in Boston.
- There’s no Jesse Puljujarvi in the lineup tonight, which is odd considering Chiarelli said he was progressing nicely in today’s press conference.
- The Coyotes are bad. The Oilers should beat them and make it two in a row for only the second time this season. Let’s make it happen out there.
