Arizona trade Louis Domingue to Tampa Bay

Coming back the other way is forward Tye McGinn and goaltender Michael Leighton

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced this morning that they acquired Arizona Coyotes’ goaltender Louis Domingue for forward Tye McGinn and goaltender Michael Leighton.

We have acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from Arizona in exchange for Michael Leighton and Tye McGinn. https://t.co/KOFHxy6nJd — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 14, 2017

Tye McGinn is one of three McGinn brothers (his brother Jamie was the most recent McGinn to wear Sedona Red, playing 72 games with the Coyotes last season before being traded to the Florida Panthers for Jason Demers) who have played in the NHL and makes his return to the Coyotes after an 18 game stint in 2014-15, in which he racked up 1 goal, 1 assist, and 10 penalty minutes.

Overall, McGinn, 28, has 17 points in total from 89 NHL games played with the Flyers, Sharks, Coyotes, and most recently the Lightning in the 2015/16 season. He has spent most of the last three seasons (including this one), however, playing in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch.

Michael Leighton, 36, too has spent the majority of his recent career playing in the AHL. Since the 2010/11 season, Leighton has only suited up in 7 NHL games with another 42 games played in the KHL for Donbass Donetsk. In his 110 NHL games played with the Blackhawks, Predators, Flyers, Canadiens and Hurricanes he has a 37-40-10-4 record with a 2.98 GAA and .900 SVS%. Leighton was also very briefly a Blue Jacket but never played an NHL game with them.

Leighton is most well known for his play during the Philadelphia Flyers’ 2010/11 playoffs run when he replaced the injured Brian Boucher and helped the Flyers come back and beat the Bruins despite Boston having won the first three games of the series. Leighton then played all five games against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference finals which the Flyers won before failing to claim the Stanley Cup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Louis Domingue, 25, was originally drafted in the 5th round by the Arizona Coyotes back in 2010. Since then he has suited up for 84 NHL games with the Coyotes, largely serving in the backup role to then-starter Mike Smith. Domingue finishes his time with the Coyotes with a 3.00 GAA and .906 SVS%.

Despite flashes and streaks of brilliance in past seasons when called upon, this season Domingue struggled out of the gate as Arizona’s starter in the absence of injured Antti Raanta. In 7 games played for the Coyotes in 2017/18, he had a 4.33 GAA and .906 SVS%.

Speculating upon why this deal was made, the first thing that comes to mind is that Domingue wanted a trade for a new or better opportunity and Tampa Bay were the ones to answer the call. Though he may have to beat out Peter Budaj for the job, the chance to serve as the backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy on one of the top teams in the NHL is Domingue’s best shot at finding his form again and solidifying himself as an NHL back-up before perhaps making a push to be a starter in his mature years.

Meanwhile, Leighton and McGinn, both experienced and individually successful AHLers, will nicely shore up the Tucson Roadrunners depth and help their continued push to the Calder Cup even if the Coyotes were to call upon Dylan Strome, Nick Merkley or Lawson Crouse for NHL duty.