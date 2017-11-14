Artturi Lehkonen is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury

After dealing with an injury, Lehkone has had to take time off to recover.

Artturi Lehkonen missed the Montreal Canadiens’ game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, and afterward it was announced that he will be out indefinitely while recovering from a lower-body injury.

Mise à jour médicale : Artturi Lehkonen (blessure au bas du corps) - absence indéterminée.



Medical update: Arturri Lehkonen (lower-body injury) - out indefinitely.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 15, 2017

Claude Julien stated after the game that it had been a nagging issue for the Finn, and it eventually got too bad to play through.

#Habs advise Lehkonen is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. Julien says Lehkonen has been playing with it for a while but it became “unbearable”, so he’s being shut down. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 15, 2017

Hopefully the injury isn’t too severe, and Lehkonen can get back in the lineup relatively soon.

After positng 18 goals in his rookie season, Lehkonen had just two in the first 18 games of the season, and that may be partially explained by the injury. He had recently been promoted to a line with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, with the three members enjoying a good deal of chemistry together..