Artturi Lehkonen is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury
Artturi Lehkonen is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury
After dealing with an injury, Lehkone has had to take time off to recover.
Artturi Lehkonen missed the Montreal Canadiens’ game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, and afterward it was announced that he will be out indefinitely while recovering from a lower-body injury.
Mise à jour médicale : Artturi Lehkonen (blessure au bas du corps) - absence indéterminée.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 15, 2017
Medical update: Arturri Lehkonen (lower-body injury) - out indefinitely.#GoHabsGo
Claude Julien stated after the game that it had been a nagging issue for the Finn, and it eventually got too bad to play through.
#Habs advise Lehkonen is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. Julien says Lehkonen has been playing with it for a while but it became “unbearable”, so he’s being shut down.— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 15, 2017
Hopefully the injury isn’t too severe, and Lehkonen can get back in the lineup relatively soon.
After positng 18 goals in his rookie season, Lehkonen had just two in the first 18 games of the season, and that may be partially explained by the injury. He had recently been promoted to a line with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, with the three members enjoying a good deal of chemistry together..
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start