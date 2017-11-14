Artturi Lehkonen is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury

Artturi Lehkonen is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury

After dealing with an injury, Lehkone has had to take time off to recover.

Artturi Lehkonen missed the Montreal Canadiens’ game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, and afterward it was announced that he will be out indefinitely while recovering from a lower-body injury.

Claude Julien stated after the game that it had been a nagging issue for the Finn, and it eventually got too bad to play through.

Hopefully the injury isn’t too severe, and Lehkonen can get back in the lineup relatively soon.

After positng 18 goals in his rookie season, Lehkonen had just two in the first 18 games of the season, and that may be partially explained by the injury. He had recently been promoted to a line with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, with the three members enjoying a good deal of chemistry together..

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories