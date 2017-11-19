Austin Watson Suspended Two Games For Boarding Dominic Toninato

Watson will have to sit out a couple games for his transgressions on Saturday.

Austin Watson has been suspended two games for boarding Avalanche forward Dominic Toninato.

Here’s the explanation from NHL Department of Player Safety:

The DOPS got this one right. Watson’s hit was very dangerous and Toninato could have been seriously hurt. Thankfully, he wasn’t. Also, in the video above, it’s clear that Watson admitted to DOPS that he had time to readjust his course, but didn’t.

Watson is eligible to return to the Predators on Friday against the Blues.