Austin Watson Suspended Two Games For Boarding Dominic Toninato
Austin Watson Suspended Two Games For Boarding Dominic Toninato
Watson will have to sit out a couple games for his transgressions on Saturday.
Austin Watson has been suspended two games for boarding Avalanche forward Dominic Toninato.
Here’s the explanation from NHL Department of Player Safety:
The DOPS got this one right. Watson’s hit was very dangerous and Toninato could have been seriously hurt. Thankfully, he wasn’t. Also, in the video above, it’s clear that Watson admitted to DOPS that he had time to readjust his course, but didn’t.
Watson is eligible to return to the Predators on Friday against the Blues.
-
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'
-
Chance struggles to report NHL for SNL
'How you gon' do that hockey?'
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections