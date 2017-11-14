Auston Matthews and Nikita Soshnikov were on the ice today
So was Tyler Bozak.
Yesterday, a full practice day for the Maple Leafs, saw some really odd lines on the ice.
Lines at Leafs practice— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 13, 2017
Komarov-Kadri-Polak
Hyman-Marleau-Brown
JvR- -Marner
Martin-Moore-Leivo
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Carrick
Andersen
McElhinney
Absent: Matthews, Bozak, Nylander
Word was that Tyler Bozak was taking a maintenance day and William Nylander was sick. The story on Matthews was that he was expected to skate today, which he did, and they’ll have a better idea for Wednesday’s practice if he’s ready.
About Nikita Soshnikov, Mike Babcock claimed no knowledge yesterday.
Today the Leafs have made official the moves that were expected.
The @MapleLeafs announced today that the hockey club has loaned forward Frederik Gauthier to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL), while forward Nikita Soshnikov has been recalled from the Marlies. #TMLtalk— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 14, 2017
Frederik Gauthier had to be sent down to make room for Soshnikov. The Leafs now cannot have an extra centre on the team.
Soshnikov is currently waiver exempt, but that exemption disappears after he plays three games, and if he is sent down, he can opt to go to the KHL if he likes.
The Leafs have one other waiver exempt player who is not a core forward. Andreas Borgman is the only member of the team who can be sent down to make roster space for someone else.
It seems unlikely that this situation will be left as is from now until the trade deadline.
The loss of Soshnikov to the Marlies will be keenly felt. He currently has 12 points in 14 games, and the Marlies will be doing without Mason Marchment this weekend.
-
