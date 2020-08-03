Watch Now: Frozen Forecast: All On The Line ( 1:41 )

The NBA and NHL have both been officially back in action for less than a week. Who would have thought that hockey would bring a legitimate buzzer beater before basketball? Well, on Sunday the Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues in the most dramatic way possible.

With the score locked 1-1 as the final seconds of regulation ticked away during a Colorado power play, the Avs applied immense pressure in the offensive zone. The Blues were hanging on for dear life and it looked like they might be able to narrowly escape.

Then Nazem Kadri found himself in the right place at the right time... with juuuuuuust enough time remaining: somewhere between 0.1 and 0.0.

The goal went to review and replays revealed precisely how close it was. Spoiler alert: It really couldn't have been any closer.

You'll be hard pressed to find a thinner margin between 0.1 and 0.0 with the puck crossing the goal line than this instance right here. It might be the ultimate hockey buzzer-beater, and it gave Colorado a big win in their first official game of the NHL restart.

Both the Avs and Blues are competing in the NHL's round-robin stage, which means that they're safe from elimination until the Round of 16 but are vying for seeding (spots 1-4 in the conference) in a three-game set against the other top teams in the West. The round robin stage uses a regular season points format, meaning the Colorado's last-second win not only secures them two points in the round-robin stage, but it also prevents St. Louis from earning at least one point by getting to overtime.