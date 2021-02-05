On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced that the Colorado Avalanche will not play any games through at least Feb. 11. The decision was made to pause their season due to players entering the league's COVID protocols.

The NHL, the NHLPA, the Avalanche's medical groups and the Colorado Department of Health were all involved in making the decision to take a hiatus from playing. They felt they needed extra caution as more COVID-19 tests are analyzed within the next few days.

With play shut down, the team's training facilities have also been closed down. They will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen by those designated to make the decision.

The pause could impact the team's regular season schedule, so the NHL is taking a look to determine which games need to be moved or changed in order to make the rest of the year run smooth.

The NHL wrote in its announcement of the news that "The Colorado organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies."

The NHL is currently experiencing multiple teams that have paused due to issues with COVID-19.