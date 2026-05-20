Perennial powerhouses clash when the Vegas Golden Knights battle the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their 2026 NHL Western Conference finals best-of-seven series on Wednesday. Vegas is looking for its second Stanley Cup championship in four years, while Colorado is eyeing its second title in five years. The Golden Knights (39-26-17), who won the Pacific Division with 95 points, have made the postseason in eight of their nine seasons of existence. The Avalanche (55-16-11), who won the Central Division with a league-high 121 points, have made the playoffs in each of the past nine seasons.

Face-off from Ball Arena in Denver, is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Avalanche are the -193 favorites (risk $193 to win $100) in the latest Avalanche vs. Golden Knights odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, up a goal from the opening line. Before making any Golden Knights vs. Avalanche picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Golden Knights vs. Avalanche 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Avs vs. Golden Knights:

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche money line: Avalanche -193, Golden Knights +160 Golden Knights vs. Avalanche over/under: 6.5 goals Golden Knights vs. Avalanche puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+132) Golden Knights vs. Avalanche picks: See picks at SportsLine Golden Knights vs. Avalanche streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Golden Knights vs. Avalanche predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (6.5). The Over has hit in 16 of the 30 games in which Carter Hart starts in goal for Vegas, including three pushes. The Over has also hit in six of the Golden Knights' last 10 games, including one push, and in six of the past 10 Colorado games. Colorado had the top offense in the NHL during the regular season, averaging 4.11 goals per game, while Vegas was third at 3.67 goals.

The SportsLine model is projecting Vegas' Pavel Dorofeyev to score .46 goals and .27 assists, while Hart will make 27.9 saves and allow 3.45 goals. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon is projected to score .67 goals and .98 assists. Goalie Scott Wedgewood will make 22.2 saves and allow 2.92 goals. It also projects 6.7 combined goals between the teams, making the Over the play 54% of the time. See the model's Golden Knights vs. Avalanche predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Golden Knights vs. Avalanche picks

After simulating each shift of Golden Knights vs. Avalanche 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Avalanche vs. Golden Knights, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche spread to back, all from the model that has returned $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.