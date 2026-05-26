Avalanche vs. Golden Knights odds, prediction: 2026 NHL Western Conference Finals Game 4 picks by proven model

The Vegas Golden Knights have the Colorado Avalanche on the brink of elimination after staging a three-goal comeback in Game 3 to win 5-3. To make matters worse for the Avalanche, Cale Makar (undisclosed) and Nathan MacKinnon (knee) are questionable for Colorado. No team in NHL history has ever come back from being down 3-0 in the conference finals (0-49).

Face-off from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 9 p.m. ET. Colorado is the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Avalanche odds, with Vegas priced as the -105 underdogs (risk $105 to win $100). The over/under for total goals scored is 6. Before making any Avalanche vs. Golden Knights picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second week of the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Golden Knights vs. Avalanche 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Avs vs. Golden Knights:

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche money line: Avalanche -115, Golden Knights -105 Golden Knights vs. Avalanche over/under: 6 goals Golden Knights vs. Avalanche puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+208) Golden Knights vs. Avalanche picks: See picks at SportsLine Golden Knights vs. Avalanche streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Avalanche vs. Golden Knights predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, SportsLine's model is going Over on total goals (6). The last matchup between these two teams went Over the total. These are two of the three highest-scoring teams in the NHL playoffs this year, with both sides averaging 3.64 goals per game. Neither is in the top three in playoff rankings for save percentage or goals against average, so it's likely that the goal scoring will increase.

The total has gone Over in 5 of Colorado's last six games when playing on the road against Vegas. This time around the model is projecting 6.5 combined goals, making the Over the value play. See the model's Golden Knights vs. Avalanche predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Golden Knights vs. Avalanche picks

After simulating each shift of Golden Knights vs. Avalanche 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Avalanche vs. Golden Knights, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche spread to back, all from the model that has returned $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.