Avalanche vs. Golden Knights odds, prediction: 2026 NHL Western Conference Finals Game 3 picks by proven model

The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL since firing coach Bruce Cassidy in March. Led by John Tortorella, they have now stunned the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche by building a 2-0 lead in the 2026 NHL Western Conference Finals. Vegas has a chance to put the Avs in an extremely precarious spot on Sunday as the series shifts to Sin City for Game 3. Star Colorado defenseman Cale Makar (upper-body injury) has missed the first two games of the series and his status is uncertain for Game 3.

Face-off from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas s set for 8 p.m. ET. The Avalanche are the -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Avalanche vs. Golden Knights odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6. Before making any Golden Knights vs. Avalanche picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Golden Knights vs. Avalanche 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Avs vs. Golden Knights:

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche money line: Avalanche -145, Golden Knights +121 Golden Knights vs. Avalanche over/under: 6 goals Golden Knights vs. Avalanche puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+173) Golden Knights vs. Avalanche picks: See picks at SportsLine Golden Knights vs. Avalanche streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Golden Knights vs. Avalanche predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, SportsLine's model is going Over on total goals (6). The first two games have gone Under (6.5), but the total has dropped half a goal for Game 3. These are two of the three highest-scoring teams in the NHL playoffs this year, with both sides averaging 3.64 goals per game. Neither is in the top three in playoff rankings for save percentage or goals against average, so it's likely that the goal scoring will increase.

From a season-long perspective, 53% of the Golden Knights' home games have gone Over, while 57% of the games started by Carter Hart in goal have also cleared the total. This time around the model is projecting 6.3 combined goals, making the Over the value play. See the model's Golden Knights vs. Avalanche predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Golden Knights vs. Avalanche picks

After simulating each shift of Golden Knights vs. Avalanche 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Avalanche vs. Golden Knights, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche spread to back, all from the model that has returned $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.