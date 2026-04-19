The 2026 NHL playoffs continue on Sunday, and the first puck drop is Game 1 of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings Western Conference playoff series. Colorado won the Central Division at 55-16-11, while Los Angeles claimed the second wild-card spot in the West with a 35-27-20 record.

The best-of-seven series begins with a 3 p.m. ET opening faceoff. Colorado is a -279 favorite (risk $279 to win $100) in the latest Avalanche vs. Kings odds, while the over/under for total goal scored is 5.5. Before making any Kings vs. Avalanche picks, check out the Avalanche vs. Kings predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the final week of the 2025-26 NHL season profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Avalanche vs. Kings 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Kings vs. Avs:

Avalanche vs. Kings money line: Avalanche -279, Kings +223 Avalanche vs. Kings over/under: 5.5 goals Avalanche vs. Kings puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (-110) Avalanche vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine Avalanche vs. Kings streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Avalanche vs. Kings predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Kings vs. Avalanche, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). These teams met three times this season and had an Over, and Under and a push. Los Angeles, meanwhile, saw two of its past three games hit the Over entering the playoffs. The Avs lead the NHL with 3.63 goals per game, and they move the puck extremely well, also leading the league with 522 assists.

SportsLine's model gives Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Brock Nelson the best chances to score a goal for Colorado. Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin, meanwhile, are the two Kings with the best chances to score. The model projects six combined goals as the Over hits 54% of the time. See the Avalanche vs. Kings money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Avalanche vs. Kings picks

After simulating every moment of Kings vs. Avalanche 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Kings vs. Avalanche, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $350 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.