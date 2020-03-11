Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon to miss 1-2 weeks with lower body injury

Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon will be out for between one and two weeks after suffering a lower body injury in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. The team announced the timetable on Wednesday.

During Monday's contest, MacKinnon was engaging a puck battle against the boards with Kings forward Martin Frk when the injury occurred. MacKinnon did skate off the ice under his own power, but missed a good portion of the game due to the injury.

"He leaves the game, I'm concerned right away. I have no idea (of the severity)," coach Jared Bednar said after Monday's game. "I know he wasn't good enough to come back in the game tonight. So, yeah, there's some concern."

MacKinnon currently has a team-high 93 points as he's scored 35 goals and dished out 58 assists. Heading into Monday's contest, MacKinnon had registered multiple points in three consecutive games. He only played 11:37 before being forced from the game against the Kings.

This marks the third consecutive season that MacKinnon has topped the 90-point plateau. The injury comes at an inopportune time as the Avalanche currently have six forwards out of the lineup. Mikko Rantanen (upper body), Andre Burakovsky (lower body) and Nazem Kadri (lower body) are among those that are currently on the injured list.

However, the team will get star defenseman Cale Makar back in the lineup on Wednesday when they face the New York Rangers.