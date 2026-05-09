The third-seeded Minnesota Wild will look to get back in the series against the top-seed Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their second-round 2026 NHL playoff series on Saturday. Colorado is up 2-0 in the series after protecting home ice with a pair of three-goal wins, taking Game 1, 9-6, and Game 2, 5-2. The teams split their four regular-season matchups.

Face-off from Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minn., is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Avs are the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Wild vs. Avalanche odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6.5. Before making any Wild vs. Avalanche picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Wild vs. Avalanche from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Wild vs. Avalanche 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Wild vs. Avalanche:

Wild vs. Avalanche money line: Avalanche -130, Wild +110 Wild vs. Avalanche over/under: 6.5 goals Wild vs. Avalanche puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+176) Wild vs. Avalanche picks: See picks at SportsLine Wild vs. Avalanche streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Wild vs. Avalanche predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Wild vs. Avalanche, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (6.5). Offense was plentiful in the first two games, but the model is projecting that Colorado's high-flying attack could face more resistance on the road. The Avs were a 58% Under team this season and a 61% Under team on the road in 2026-26.

The model projects that both goalies -- Scott Wedgewood for Colorado and Jesper Wallstedt for Minnesota -- will have a save percentage of around 90%. The teams combine for 5.9 goals in the simulations as the Under hits 60% of the time. See the model's Wild vs. Avalanche predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Wild vs. Avalanches picks

After simulating each shift of Wild vs. Avalanche 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Wild vs. Avalanche, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wild vs. Avalanche spread to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $700 on top-rated NHL money-line picks, and find out.