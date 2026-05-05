The third-seeded Minnesota Wild will look to even their best-of-seven series at 1-1 when they meet the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche in a 2026 NHL playoff second-round Game 2 matchup on Tuesday night. Colorado opened the series with a 9-6 victory on Sunday night. The Wild (46-24-12), who finished third in the Central Division with 104 points, are 23-14-4 Away on the road this season, including the playoffs. The Avalanche (55-16-11), who won the Central Division with 121 points, are 26-9-6 on their home ice.

Face-off from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Avs are the -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) in the latest Wild vs. Avalanche odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Wild vs. Avalanche picks, or predictions, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Wild vs. Avalanche from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Wild vs. Avalanche 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Wild vs. Avalanche:

Wild vs. Avalanche money line: Avalanche -205, Wild +XXX Wild vs. Avalanche over/under: 5.5 goals Wild vs. Avalanche puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+120) Wild vs. Avalanche picks: See picks at SportsLine Wild vs. Avalanche streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Wild vs. Avalanche predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Wild vs. Avalanche, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The Over in the first matchup between these two teams by over 8 goals. The total has gone Over in four of the Wild's last five games. The total has gone Over in four of the Wild's last five games on the road.

The SportsLine model is projecting Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov to score .59 goals and .63 assists, while goaltender Jesper Wallstedt will make 28. saves and allow 3.4 goals. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon is projected to score 0.65 goals and 0.96 assists. Goalie Scott Wedgewood will make 21.9 saves and allow 2.93 goals. It also projects 6.6 combined goals between the teams, making the Over the play. See the model's Wild vs. Avalanche predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Wild vs. Avalanches picks

After simulating each shift of Wild vs. Avalanche 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Wild vs. Avalanche, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wild vs. Avalanche spread to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.