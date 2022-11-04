With the Colorado Avalanche taking part in the NHL's Global Series, star forward Mikko Rantanen got the chance to play a regular-season game in his native Finland. Rantanen did not disappoint the home crowd as he delivered a hat trick in a 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Avalanche and Blue Jackets are in Tampere, Finland for a pair of games at Nokia Arena, and Rantanen stole the show in the first one. The Finnish native torched the Blue Jackets for three goals and an assist in a brilliant showing that gave the crowd its money's worth.

Rantanen got on the board early in the second period when he got Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Mezlikins out of position and fired a shot into an open net. In the third period, Rantanen broke a 3-3 tie with a laser of a one-timer on the power play. Rantanen capped off his hat trick with an empty-net goal to seal the win for the Avs.

After Rantanen completed his hat trick, the crowd at Nokia Arena began chanting his name to show its appreciation.

Rantanen also assisted on a goal by defenseman Cale Makar, and he was named the first star of the game. Rantanen is now up to 15 points in 10 games played, and he is already on pace for another big season with Colorado.

Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine, who is from Tampere, also scored a goal in the game.