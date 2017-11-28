Avs' Gabriel Landeskog suspended four games for cross-checking Matthew Tkachuk

Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will have to sit for four games thanks to the cross-check he delivered to the neck of Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk over the weekend.

On Saturday night in Colorado, Landeskog engaged in a physical battle with Tkachuk as he attempted to separate the Flames forward from the puck behind the Avs' net. Landeskog cross-checked Tkachuk into the net a few times, but it was the final cross-check that was the most egregious.

Landeskog was given a minor penalty for the infraction but it was quickly assumed he would be in line for supplemental discipline as well.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the four-game suspension on Monday afternoon, saying they accepted Landeskog's argument that his actions "weren't targeted or retaliatory in nature" but still find him responsible for recklessly checking an opponent in a vulnerable position.

Landeskog, who captains the Avalanche, was suspended three games in March 2016 after a similar run-in with Anaheim's Simon Despres. He is not considered a repeat offender under the NHL CBA because his last suspension was over 18 months ago (he got off his probationary period on Sept. 9 of this year).

This latest incident only strengthens Tkachuk's reputation as one of the NHL's youngest heels; the 19-year-old Flames forward is quite good at stirring the pot and getting under the skin of opponents.

In addition to leading the NHL in minors drawn, Tkachuk has also drawn 14 games of opposition suspensions. https://t.co/zk8hWaoHYu — Ryan Pike (@RyanNPike) November 27, 2017

In addition to the four games, Landeskog will have to surrender $119,815.68 in salary as a result of the suspension.