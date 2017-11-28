Avs' Gabriel Landeskog suspended four games for cross-checking Matthew Tkachuk
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will have to sit for four games thanks to the cross-check he delivered to the neck of Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk over the weekend.
On Saturday night in Colorado, Landeskog engaged in a physical battle with Tkachuk as he attempted to separate the Flames forward from the puck behind the Avs' net. Landeskog cross-checked Tkachuk into the net a few times, but it was the final cross-check that was the most egregious.
Landeskog was given a minor penalty for the infraction but it was quickly assumed he would be in line for supplemental discipline as well.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the four-game suspension on Monday afternoon, saying they accepted Landeskog's argument that his actions "weren't targeted or retaliatory in nature" but still find him responsible for recklessly checking an opponent in a vulnerable position.
Landeskog, who captains the Avalanche, was suspended three games in March 2016 after a similar run-in with Anaheim's Simon Despres. He is not considered a repeat offender under the NHL CBA because his last suspension was over 18 months ago (he got off his probationary period on Sept. 9 of this year).
This latest incident only strengthens Tkachuk's reputation as one of the NHL's youngest heels; the 19-year-old Flames forward is quite good at stirring the pot and getting under the skin of opponents.
In addition to the four games, Landeskog will have to surrender $119,815.68 in salary as a result of the suspension.
