Back to Excited Hockey Podcast - Episode 10: Traversing the Atlantic
Time to take stock of the competition.
On this episode, Fulemin and I go around the division and talk about the other teams in some detail. It’s been relatively quiet for the Leafs recently, who have settled into being a good, but not elite team. As such, we figured it’d be a good idea to start keeping an eye on their primary competition. We go through every team in the Atlantic in some detail (including a bit of Leafs talk). In particular, we discuss:
- Can anyone stop the Tampa Bay juggernaut (6:00)
- Is Montreal’s resurgence real, and should we be scared of them? (16:50)
- Is Boston anything more than a one-line team? (23:00)
- How bad Detroit is, and their lack of hope in the future (31:34)
- Ottawa’s ‘System’ falling apart on them, and their potential Karlsson problem (34:36)
- Florida’s anti-analytics mindset coming home to roost (44:34)
- Buffalo’s inability to do anything right (53:00)
This ended up being one of our longer podcasts, so we hope you enjoy it! You can find us on Soundcloud, iTunes, and everywhere else fine audio content is distributed.
As always, let us know your thoughts, and follow us on Twitter @arvi and @atfulemin. Who would you want to face in the #2/#3 first round matchup in the Atlantic?
