Bantering Points: 11/11/17

Bantering Points: 11/11/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Josh W wraps up the Hockey Analytics Data Sprint (Hockey Graphs)
  • Chris Johnston details how Colorado Avalanche legend Paul Kariya’s hockey career has come full circle with his induction into the Hall of Fame (Sportsnet)
  • The Ottawa Senators took home two points in Matt Duchene’s debut, as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 4-3 (TSN)
  • Chris Nichols passes along word from Bob McKenzie that the Avalanche’s fire sale may just be starting (FanRag)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories