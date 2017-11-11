Bantering Points: 11/11/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Brett Cyrgalis passes along word that Cristoval Nieves is set to return to the lineup against the Edmonton Oilers (NY Post)
- Brian Heyman previews the Rangers’ matchup against Connor McDavid and the Oilers (Newsday)
- John Williams ponders if the team’s recent turnaround is for real or if it’s just a mirage (Blue Line Station)
- Dan Carrozzi breaks down why Rick Nash has gotten off to yet another slow start (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Shaprio offers his thought on the Blueshirts as they currently stand (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Josh Khalfin goes in-depth on some of the organization’s top prospects, including Filip Chytil, Tim Gettinger, and more (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Ray Sarlo discusses how years after of swinging and missing on July 1st, the Rangers finally hit a home run with Kevin Shattenkirk (Cleared For Contact)
- Frank Curto highlights how the team’s young players have led their turnaround (Elite Sports NY)
- Matt Calamia reports that Brady Skjei and Kevin Shattenkirk have developed chemistry throughout Bew York’s winning streak (Official Team Site)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(5:07) Rick Nash,(1:07) Kevin Shattenkirk,(2:12) and Ryan McDonagh,(2:53) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Josh W wraps up the Hockey Analytics Data Sprint (Hockey Graphs)
- Chris Johnston details how Colorado Avalanche legend Paul Kariya’s hockey career has come full circle with his induction into the Hall of Fame (Sportsnet)
- The Ottawa Senators took home two points in Matt Duchene’s debut, as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 4-3 (TSN)
- Chris Nichols passes along word from Bob McKenzie that the Avalanche’s fire sale may just be starting (FanRag)
