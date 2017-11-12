Bantering Points: 11/12/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, EDM 2 (4:41 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Two powerplay goals allowed the Rangers to rally and earn two points (CBS)
- Larry Brooks breaks down what the team did to limit the damage done by the Oilers’ superstar forward, Connor McDavid (NY Post)
- Brett Cyrgalis noticed that in spite of getting teeth lodged in his lip, Jimmy Vesey played after taking a skate to the face (NY Post)
- Daniel Popper passes along the x-rays showing the teeth lodged in Vesey’s lip (NY Daily News)
- Steve Zipay goes in-depth on what changes the team made to spark their winning streak (Newsday)
- Justin Starr lists five seasons why Henrik Lundqvist will finish his career with less Stanley Cup rings than Antti Niemi (Blue Line Station)
- George Ruggiero argues that Cristoval Nieves belongs on Broadway more than Filip Chytil (Blue Line Station)
- Tom Castro points to Jimmy Vesey and Pavel Buchnevich as beacons of hope for New York’s future (Elite Sports NY)
- Media Availability: Henrik Lundqvist,(3:25) Alain Vigneault,(3:12) Ryan McDonagh,(1:37) and Rick Nash (1:47) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Former Vegas Golden Knight Vadim Shipachyov has signed a one year contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL (NBC Sports)
- Emily Sadler passes along word that Jarome Iginla isn’t ready to hang up his skates yet, in spite of going unsigned over the last four months (Sportsnet)
- Before being traded to the Ottawa Senators,Matt Duchene was heavily pursued by Pittsburgh Penguins at the last minute (Sportsnet)
- Matt Larkin rates the top 30 players set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1st (The Hockey News)
