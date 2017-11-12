Bantering Points: 11/12/17

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Former Vegas Golden Knight Vadim Shipachyov has signed a one year contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL (NBC Sports)
  • Emily Sadler passes along word that Jarome Iginla isn’t ready to hang up his skates yet, in spite of going unsigned over the last four months (Sportsnet)
  • Before being traded to the Ottawa Senators,Matt Duchene was heavily pursued by Pittsburgh Penguins at the last minute (Sportsnet)
  • Matt Larkin rates the top 30 players set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1st (The Hockey News)
