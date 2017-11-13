Bantering Points: 11/13/17

Bantering Points: 11/13/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • William Schneiderhan wonders if the time has come to stop worrying about Kevin Shattenkirk’s defensive deficiencies (Blue Line Station)
  • John Cavanagh highlights San Jose Sharks’ forward Chris Tierney as a possible trade option (Blue Line Station)
  • Sam Prevot lists seven more trade candidates for Jeff Gorton to pursue (Blue Line Station)
  • Dave Shapiro recaps the Hartford Wolfpack’s 2-1 victory over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers from Saturday (Blue Seat Blogs)
  • Dominick Renna reminisces on the six greatest captains in team history (Elite Sports NY)
  • Joseph Nocco reports that the Rangers’ old rink from 1991-2013 was sold for $49,100 (FanRag)
  • Drew Way finds some statistical points to be optimistic about (Blueshirts Breakaway)
  • Jonathan Marrero argues that Henrik Lundqvist’s numbers don’t tell an accurate story of his start to the season (Forever Blueshirts)
  • Jess Rubenstein delivers a prospect update, with bits on Ty Ronning, Sean Day, and more (Blueshirt Bulletin)

Around the NHL:

  • The United States lost their third and final game at the Deutschland Cup, falling 5-1 to Germany to conclude the tournament 0-3-0 (NBC Sports)
  • Kristina Rutherford breaks down how James Neal’s hot start could affect the Vegas Golden Knights as they play out their first season (Sportsnet)
  • Craig Morgan examines the playoff chances of some of the leagues most surprising teams (FanRag)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories