Bantering Points: 11/13/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- William Schneiderhan wonders if the time has come to stop worrying about Kevin Shattenkirk’s defensive deficiencies (Blue Line Station)
- John Cavanagh highlights San Jose Sharks’ forward Chris Tierney as a possible trade option (Blue Line Station)
- Sam Prevot lists seven more trade candidates for Jeff Gorton to pursue (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Shapiro recaps the Hartford Wolfpack’s 2-1 victory over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers from Saturday (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Dominick Renna reminisces on the six greatest captains in team history (Elite Sports NY)
- Joseph Nocco reports that the Rangers’ old rink from 1991-2013 was sold for $49,100 (FanRag)
- Drew Way finds some statistical points to be optimistic about (Blueshirts Breakaway)
- Jonathan Marrero argues that Henrik Lundqvist’s numbers don’t tell an accurate story of his start to the season (Forever Blueshirts)
- Jess Rubenstein delivers a prospect update, with bits on Ty Ronning, Sean Day, and more (Blueshirt Bulletin)
Around the NHL:
- The United States lost their third and final game at the Deutschland Cup, falling 5-1 to Germany to conclude the tournament 0-3-0 (NBC Sports)
- Kristina Rutherford breaks down how James Neal’s hot start could affect the Vegas Golden Knights as they play out their first season (Sportsnet)
- Craig Morgan examines the playoff chances of some of the leagues most surprising teams (FanRag)
