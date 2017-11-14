Bantering Points: 11/14/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Nick Zaccardi relays word from Gary Bettman about the chances of the league participating in a future Olympics (NBC Sports)
  • Luke Fox chatted with Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke about his time in Toronto, bringing Jarome Iginla back to Calgary, and more (Sportsnet)
  • Ken Campbell questions how Paul Kariya’s career could have turned out under different circumstances (The Hockey News)
  • Luke Lapinski names an early-season MVP for each of the 31 teams (FanRag)
