Bantering Points: 11/14/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Brett Cyrgalis reports that Jimmy Vesey’s mouth injury won’t keep him out of the lineup tomorrow night (NY Post)
- Cyrgalis also discusses how the team’s winning streak has meant an extended stay in the press box for Brendan Smith (NY Post)
- Anthony Rieber details Vesey’s adventures at the dentist’s office over the last couple of days (Newsday)
- Josh Khalfin ponders when Patrik Virta can push for a spot on Broadway (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Christian Nehls examines if Kevin Hayes’ play could force Jeff Gorton to alter his future plans (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Nicholas Zararis questions how the Rangers would deal with another injury to a center (Blue Line Station)
- Alexandra Russo explains why a slow start might not have been the worst thing to happen to the Blueshirts (Blue Line Station)
- The BSB staff offer their takeaways from the team’s recent games (Blueshirts Breakaway)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(4:20) J.T. Miller,(2:16) and Jimmy Vesey (2:51) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Nick Zaccardi relays word from Gary Bettman about the chances of the league participating in a future Olympics (NBC Sports)
- Luke Fox chatted with Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke about his time in Toronto, bringing Jarome Iginla back to Calgary, and more (Sportsnet)
- Ken Campbell questions how Paul Kariya’s career could have turned out under different circumstances (The Hockey News)
- Luke Lapinski names an early-season MVP for each of the 31 teams (FanRag)
