Bantering Points: 11/15/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks discovered how much longer Rick Nash wants to stay on Broadway (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch thinks that Mika Zibanejad has lived up to his contract (NY Daily News)
- Sean Hartnett examines how the Rangers have a dependable powerplay for the first time in years (CBS)
- Brian Heyman previews New York’s short midwestern road trip (Newsday)
- Karly Redpath discusses how Pavel Buchnevich has established himself as a part of the team’s core (Blue Line Station)
- Brandon Cohen says that Jeff Gorton deserves blame for the Rangers’ struggles (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Shapiro breaks down why Brendan Smith should be playing over Steven Kampfer (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Frank Curto doesn’t think Mats Zuccarello will be traded anytime soon (Elite Sports NY)
- Media Availability: Kevin Shattenkirk,(5:27) Alain Vigneault,(4:28) and Henrik Lundqvist,(3:30) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz analyzes how the Matt Duchene blockbuster has impacted each of the three teams involved (FanRag)
- James O’Brien reports that the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers swapped old washouts, as the teams exchanged forwards Mike Cammalleri and Jussi Jokinen for each other (NBC Sports)
- Matt Larkin lists the top ten candidates to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame next year (The Hockey News)
- The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators unveiled their jerseys for the Centennial Classic (Sportsnet)
