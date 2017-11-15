Bantering Points: 11/15/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Adam Gretz analyzes how the Matt Duchene blockbuster has impacted each of the three teams involved (FanRag)
  • James O’Brien reports that the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers swapped old washouts, as the teams exchanged forwards Mike Cammalleri and Jussi Jokinen for each other (NBC Sports)
  • Matt Larkin lists the top ten candidates to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame next year (The Hockey News)
  • The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators unveiled their jerseys for the Centennial Classic (Sportsnet)
